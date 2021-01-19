Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,885 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 23,850 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 29,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 170,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.2% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 159,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 61,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

BSCO traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $22.34. 15,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,400. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $22.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.26.

