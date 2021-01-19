Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,122 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 5.6% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,967,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189,791 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,446,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,367 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 18,274,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,190,000 after purchasing an additional 99,948 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,603,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,508,000 after purchasing an additional 290,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,344,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,651,000 after purchasing an additional 457,472 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.43. 103,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,395,520. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $76.49 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.92 and its 200-day moving average is $87.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $0.291 dividend. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd.

