Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 47,958 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,958 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises 2.6% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 230,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FPE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.25. 35,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,878,850. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.47.

