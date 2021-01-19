Renaissance Oil Corp. (ROE.V) (CVE:ROE) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.20

Renaissance Oil Corp. (ROE.V) (CVE:ROE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 1207488 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$68.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.80.

Renaissance Oil Corp. (ROE.V) Company Profile (CVE:ROE)

Renaissance Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in Canada and Mexico. It holds interests in the Mundo Nuevo block covering an area of 27.7 square kilometers; TopÃ©n block covering an area of 25.3 square kilometers; and Malva block, including an area of 21.2 square kilometers located in Chiapas, Mexico.

