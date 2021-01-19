Renasant (RNST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $177.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.28 million. Renasant had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. On average, analysts expect Renasant to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Renasant stock opened at $37.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. Renasant has a fifty-two week low of $18.22 and a fifty-two week high of $38.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

In other Renasant news, EVP James W. Gray sold 832 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $26,249.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,712.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James C. Iv Mabry acquired 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $811,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 60,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,088.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

