Rentberry (BERRY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $135,364.03

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Over the last seven days, Rentberry has traded 60.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rentberry has a market capitalization of $135,364.03 and $512.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rentberry token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00057908 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $191.56 or 0.00528261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00042761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,418.42 or 0.03911621 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00013006 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00016007 BTC.

Rentberry Token Profile

BERRY is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog . The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rentberry

Rentberry can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

