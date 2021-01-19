Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 19th (BDRFY, BDTX, COF, CRDF, DGII, EIGR, EVH, EVRI, GECFF, GMVHF)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, January 19th:

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $130.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $105.00.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $14.00.

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. KeyCorp currently has a $2,060.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $1,970.00.

Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $94.00.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Südzucker AG (SZU.F) (ETR:SZU) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

