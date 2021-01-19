Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for CrowdStrike (CRWD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) recently:

1/15/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $150.00 to $225.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $176.00 to $275.00.

1/11/2021 – CrowdStrike was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $160.00.

1/8/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $186.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $193.00 to $221.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $180.00 to $240.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/31/2020 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $206.00 to $236.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – CrowdStrike was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $221.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CrowdStrike is benefiting from the rising demand for cyber-security solutions owing to the slew of data breaches and increasing necessity for security and networking products amid the COVID-19 pandemic-led remote working trend. Continued digital transformation and cloud-migration strategies adopted by organizations are key growth drivers. CrowdStrike’s portfolio strength, mainly the Falcon platform’s 10 cloud modules, boosts its competitive edge and helps add users. Additionally, the acquisition of Preempt Security is anticipated to enhance CrowdStrike’s Zero Trust security capabilities. The stock has outperformed the industry year-to-date. However, intensifying competition in the security application market is a concern. Also, elevated selling & marketing and research & development spends remain overhangs on the margin.”

12/18/2020 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $180.00 to $200.00.

12/16/2020 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $190.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – CrowdStrike was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2020 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $125.00 to $150.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/4/2020 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $164.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at FBN Securities from $150.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $155.00 to $185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $160.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/3/2020 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $160.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $170.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $164.00 to $190.00.

11/30/2020 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/30/2020 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $160.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/30/2020 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $170.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $219.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.76 and a 200 day moving average of $142.35. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $238.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -457.30 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Colin Black sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total transaction of $315,741.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total value of $1,638,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,123,119 shares of company stock valued at $202,534,978. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 67.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685,952 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 474.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,181,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,191,000 after buying an additional 975,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,242,000 after buying an additional 825,093 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 980,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,591,000 after buying an additional 530,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 669,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,984,000 after buying an additional 348,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

