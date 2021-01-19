Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) in a report released on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on QSR. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.57.

QSR traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.93. 113,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,082. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.39. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $67.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,791.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 149,793 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $8,959,119.33. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,332.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,018 shares of company stock worth $13,611,940 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 425,751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 842,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,492,000 after acquiring an additional 112,734 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

