Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Retail Opportunity Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.74. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $17.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 11.68%. On average, research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 8,069.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,967,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,825,000 after acquiring an additional 16,759,738 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,643,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,983,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,052,000 after buying an additional 4,486,889 shares in the last quarter. RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,315,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

