Reviewing PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUEQ) & QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP)

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) and PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUEQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.6% of QEP Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of QEP Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of PetroQuest Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares QEP Resources and PetroQuest Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QEP Resources 2.77% 1.39% 0.71% PetroQuest Energy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares QEP Resources and PetroQuest Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QEP Resources $1.21 billion 0.59 -$97.30 million N/A N/A PetroQuest Energy $87.10 million 0.00 -$9.55 million N/A N/A

PetroQuest Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than QEP Resources.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for QEP Resources and PetroQuest Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QEP Resources 2 5 2 0 2.00 PetroQuest Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

QEP Resources presently has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential downside of 48.81%. Given QEP Resources’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe QEP Resources is more favorable than PetroQuest Energy.

Summary

QEP Resources beats PetroQuest Energy on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company sells oil, condensate, gas, and natural gas liquids to refiners, marketers, midstream service providers, wholesale marketers, industrial users, local distribution companies, and utility and other companies. QEP Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

PetroQuest Energy Company Profile

PetroQuest Energy, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company in Texas and Louisiana. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and operates oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.8 million barrels of oil; 19.4 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids; and 125.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas. PetroQuest Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana. On November 6, 2018, PetroQuest Energy, Inc. along with its affiliates filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

