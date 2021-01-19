REVV Price Hits $0.0669 on Major Exchanges (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. REVV has a total market capitalization of $18.19 million and $2.10 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, REVV has traded up 32.4% against the dollar. One REVV token can currently be bought for $0.0669 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get REVV alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00045399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00118034 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00073932 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.52 or 0.00247529 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000749 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,066.05 or 0.98627182 BTC.

REVV Token Profile

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,705,746 tokens. REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime . The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com

Buying and Selling REVV

REVV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for REVV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REVV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.