Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Acquires 350,000 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the quarter. Nektar Therapeutics accounts for about 1.9% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 0.75% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $22,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 233,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

In related news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 16,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $268,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,198.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Curet Myriam sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $27,799.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.20. The stock had a trading volume of 35,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,480. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $25.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average is $19.05.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.19. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 269.05%. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

