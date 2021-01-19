Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Acquires 45,000 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 0.36% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $15,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,388,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,710 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,837,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,616,000 after acquiring an additional 710,708 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 446,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,484,000 after purchasing an additional 238,833 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,145,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,728,000 after acquiring an additional 180,917 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $1,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $196,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,078,079 shares in the company, valued at $42,454,751.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,469 shares of company stock worth $5,600,570 over the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APLS shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.53.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.79. 14,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,451. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.53. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $58.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.86.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.