Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Acquires 50,000 Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.63% of G1 Therapeutics worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,057,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,908,000 after acquiring an additional 8,124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. G1 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.98. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $26.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Seth Rudnick sold 18,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $385,741.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenn P. Muir bought 50,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 170,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,081.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,141 over the last ninety days. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

