Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Acquires Shares of 250,000 Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.66% of Five Prime Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 604.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $161,000. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Five Prime Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 7,393,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $149,271,534.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 416,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,032,822.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FPRX stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.48. The company had a trading volume of 27,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,350. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average is $9.47. Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 4.40.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.14). Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a negative net margin of 554.71%. The business had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

FPRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from $9.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

Five Prime Therapeutics Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

Featured Article: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.