Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Acquires Shares of 35,000 GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,676,866,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,743,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,280,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,936,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Get GoodRx alerts:

GDRX stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.60. The stock had a trading volume of 19,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,150. The company has a current ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $64.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.88.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $140.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.05 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GDRX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut GoodRx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group began coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on GoodRx from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoodRx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.43.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.