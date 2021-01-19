Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Boosts Holdings in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned about 1.17% of MeiraGTx worth $6,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 530.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the third quarter worth about $132,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the third quarter worth about $137,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in MeiraGTx by 23.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in MeiraGTx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MeiraGTx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

In other MeiraGTx news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 8,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $124,395.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 455,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,839,807.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Richard Giroux sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 864,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,832,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,001 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,140. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MGTX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.43. 1,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.81. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $21.77.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.53. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 29.14% and a negative net margin of 283.20%. The company had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

