Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Cuts Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lessened its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Seagen were worth $11,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 48.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,048,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $964,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,306 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 123.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,510,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,501 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 37.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,042,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $399,615,000 after purchasing an additional 554,512 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 32.3% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 517,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,187,000 after purchasing an additional 126,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 6.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 388,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,954,000 after purchasing an additional 24,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

In other news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 58,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $9,760,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,733,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 231,145 shares of company stock worth $41,167,846. 31.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SGEN stock traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $189.27. The stock had a trading volume of 17,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,082. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.57 and a twelve month high of $213.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 74.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $3.58. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.67 million. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was up 397.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. Analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Seagen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Seagen from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Seagen from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Seagen from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.13.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.