Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Decreases Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB cut its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Humana comprises about 1.9% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Humana were worth $23,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,056,304,000 after buying an additional 1,755,293 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Humana by 5.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Humana during the third quarter worth approximately $1,583,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.5% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,866,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $408.29. The stock had a trading volume of 26,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,290. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $408.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.94. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.25 and a 1-year high of $474.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.03 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 13.99%.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUM. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist upped their target price on Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $456.55.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.