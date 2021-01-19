Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Has $15.90 Million Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.62% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $15,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITCI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 7.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 18,143 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,529,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,955,000 after buying an additional 786,961 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth $343,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 17,690 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITCI. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.89.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,163,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,084,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 28,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $712,343.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,243.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 313,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,090,204. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITCI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.79. The company had a trading volume of 22,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,880. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.50. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $34.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.11.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,985.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

