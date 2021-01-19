Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Has $21.96 Million Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB reduced its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,311 shares during the period. Mirati Therapeutics makes up about 1.8% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.20% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $21,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $134.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $143.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.20.

In related news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $80,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $449,533.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,858 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,541.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 755,188 shares of company stock worth $155,620,974. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRTX traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.15. 6,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,370. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.85 and a beta of 1.64. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $249.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.57.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1053.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.