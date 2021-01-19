Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Has $5.63 Million Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 0.19% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $5,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 721.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,206,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,863,000 after acquiring an additional 27,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of AGIO traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.99. The company had a trading volume of 32,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,794. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.07. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $56.74.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.12 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.81) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGIO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.