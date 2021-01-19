Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Has $8.61 Million Stake in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 481,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 1.04% of Radius Health worth $8,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Radius Health in the third quarter valued at about $512,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Radius Health in the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Radius Health by 109.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 29,090 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 453.3% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,075,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $444,000.

RDUS has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Radius Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

NASDAQ:RDUS remained flat at $$21.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 8,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,287. Radius Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $23.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.24.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.45 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Radius Health, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS, an anabolic agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch, that is in phase 3 clinical study to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, which is in phase 1A clinical study to treat metastatic breast cancer.

