Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Invests $1.73 Million in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned about 0.10% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,377,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 27,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 18,075 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 18,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,694,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,042. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.47. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $20.48.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AUPH. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Bloom Burton lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

