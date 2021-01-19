Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Lowers Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB trimmed its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. Guardant Health accounts for approximately 1.8% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 0.17% of Guardant Health worth $21,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $700,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,006. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $55,968.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,321 shares of company stock worth $4,882,440. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.91.

Shares of GH stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $160.97. The stock had a trading volume of 20,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,840. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.90 and a twelve month high of $163.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of -83.40 and a beta of 0.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.99 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

