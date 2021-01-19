Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Purchases 146,888 Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 821,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,888 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 0.58% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $12,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,108,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,179,000 after purchasing an additional 355,792 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,025,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,388,000 after purchasing an additional 536,249 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,589,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 266.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,102,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 802,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 1,016,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

SGMO stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.60. 40,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,336,182. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.60. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.23. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 51.51%. The firm had revenue of $57.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

In related news, EVP Rolf Andrew Ramelmeier sold 3,331 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $60,391.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total value of $132,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression.

