Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Sells 15,000 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB reduced its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Centene were worth $17,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 4.7% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 2.5% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 3.9% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Centene by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its position in Centene by 0.8% in the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 27,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,890 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $542,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 426,974 shares of company stock valued at $29,353,867. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Stephens cut Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.74.

CNC traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.04. The company had a trading volume of 83,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,480,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $74.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.03.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

