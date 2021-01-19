Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Sells 17,000 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB reduced its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $10,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 540.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Northland Securities started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.88.

NYSE ZBH traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $159.98. 12,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,470. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $165.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1,000.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

