Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Sells 234,354 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB decreased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 234,354 shares during the quarter. BioMarin Pharmaceutical comprises approximately 3.6% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned about 0.28% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $44,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BMRN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.91.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $133,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 297,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,369,306.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BMRN traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.80. 41,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.25 and a 52-week high of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.36.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $4.02. The company had revenue of $476.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.