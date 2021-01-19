Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Sells 289,600 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB cut its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 70.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 289,600 shares during the quarter. NovoCure makes up about 1.7% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned about 0.12% of NovoCure worth $20,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVCR. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in NovoCure by 150.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 25.0% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the third quarter worth about $56,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 1,923.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on NovoCure in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NovoCure from $84.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NovoCure from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NovoCure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $167.87. 29,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,530. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $53.40 and a 1 year high of $182.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 881.89 and a beta of 1.29.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.02 million. NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other NovoCure news, insider Ely Benaim sold 2,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $389,267.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,628.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 207,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total value of $32,722,954.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,587 shares in the company, valued at $47,466,777.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,124 shares of company stock valued at $33,555,227. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

