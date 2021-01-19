Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Sells 5,000 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB decreased its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. The Cooper Companies makes up approximately 1.6% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 0.11% of The Cooper Companies worth $19,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Torray LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 6.5% in the third quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COO traded up $10.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $386.89. 6,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,163. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $236.68 and a 1-year high of $382.54.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $681.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.85.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

