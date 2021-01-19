Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Sells 55,000 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $16,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABT. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 320,889 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,134,000 after purchasing an additional 99,964 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,564 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $654,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $1,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.59 on Tuesday, hitting $112.89. 112,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,628,965. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.08 billion, a PE ratio of 59.66, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $115.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.82.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $9,069,130.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,899,806.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.