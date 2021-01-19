Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Takes Position in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 156,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 0.49% of ESSA Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in ESSA Pharma by 15.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma during the third quarter worth $34,000. Caxton Corp acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma during the third quarter worth $183,000. Blackstone Group Inc increased its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 5.9% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,573,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,654,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 175.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 220,954 shares in the last quarter. 63.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on EPIX shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on ESSA Pharma from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ESSA Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on ESSA Pharma from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

EPIX traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.25. 9,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,880. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $16.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.10 million, a P/E ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.35.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Equities analysts expect that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

