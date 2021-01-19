Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Short Interest Down 22.1% in December

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 183,500 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the December 15th total of 235,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Rimini Street news, CAO Stanley Mbugua sold 8,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $41,597.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 101 shares in the company, valued at $492.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Maddock sold 17,007 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $91,667.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,963 shares in the company, valued at $533,410.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,531 shares of company stock valued at $386,065 in the last 90 days. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Rimini Street by 151.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,759 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Rimini Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Rimini Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Rimini Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Rimini Street during the second quarter worth $126,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on RMNI. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Rimini Street in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Shares of RMNI stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,953. Rimini Street has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $7.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.40. The company has a market cap of $541.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.