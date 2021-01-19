Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 6,400 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) received a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) target price from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RIO. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,950 ($77.74) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 7,100 ($92.76) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,365.83 ($70.10).

Get Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) alerts:

LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,992 ($78.29) on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,378 ($83.33). The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £74.71 billion and a PE ratio of 13.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,609.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,930.39.

In other Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 11,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,979 ($65.05), for a total value of £577,862.74 ($754,981.37).

Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.