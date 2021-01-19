Ritholtz Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 58,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 224.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 10,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 10,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $172.64. 414,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,919,620. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $136.12 and a 52-week high of $194.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.18.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.