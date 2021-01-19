RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 65.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,346 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.94. The stock had a trading volume of 19,660,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,340,523. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $75.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

