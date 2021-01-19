RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 61.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,721 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,711.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,154,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099,670 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,638,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,488.4% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,369,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,968 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,108,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.25. The stock had a trading volume of 49,566,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,524,063. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $55.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.85.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.