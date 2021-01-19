RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.88.

Several brokerages recently commented on RLJ. Compass Point began coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

RLJ stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $14.45. 34,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,969. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average of $10.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $83.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.19 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLJ. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $4,077,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,394,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,735,000 after acquiring an additional 390,424 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,745,000. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,084,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 459,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 139,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

