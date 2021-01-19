RMPL Hits Market Cap of $566,391.43 (RMPL)

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One RMPL token can now be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00002443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RMPL has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. RMPL has a total market cap of $566,391.43 and $60,381.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00045231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00117513 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00072903 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00250901 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000758 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,148.51 or 0.97477027 BTC.

RMPL Profile

RMPL’s total supply is 780,498 tokens and its circulating supply is 643,093 tokens. The official website for RMPL is www.rmpl.io

Buying and Selling RMPL

RMPL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RMPL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RMPL using one of the exchanges listed above.

