Robotina (ROX) Price Reaches $0.0034 on Exchanges

Robotina (CURRENCY:ROX) traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Robotina coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Robotina has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $486.00 worth of Robotina was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Robotina has traded up 76.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00058260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $193.83 or 0.00529403 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005583 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00043000 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,431.24 or 0.03909045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00016197 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00012590 BTC.

About Robotina

Robotina (CRYPTO:ROX) is a coin. Robotina’s total supply is 331,614,077 coins and its circulating supply is 304,947,473 coins. Robotina’s official message board is medium.com/@robotinaico . Robotina’s official Twitter account is @robotinaICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Robotina is /r/RobotinaTokenROX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Robotina’s official website is robotinarox.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Robotina is an Ethereum-based platform that uses the internet of things, artificial intelligence and blockchain tecnology to optimize the functioning of the electricity grid, reduce electric energy consumption and lower the electricity costs. ROX is an ERC 20 token that serves as the fuel for the Robotina ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Robotina

Robotina can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robotina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Robotina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Robotina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

