Rocket Pool (RPL) Hits Market Capitalization of $39.64 Million

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. During the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $39.64 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool token can currently be bought for about $3.86 or 0.00010546 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rocket Pool alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00058456 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.99 or 0.00527790 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005573 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00043119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,429.29 or 0.03908840 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00016248 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00012602 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool is a token. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool . Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net

Rocket Pool Token Trading

Rocket Pool can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.