Rockwell Automation (ROK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect Rockwell Automation to post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Rockwell Automation to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

ROK stock opened at $255.60 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $115.38 and a 52 week high of $267.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, SVP Thomas Donato sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,095. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 20,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total value of $4,946,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at $14,651,624.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,563 shares of company stock worth $15,078,957. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays lowered Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Stephens began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.47.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.