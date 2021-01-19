Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Roku from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.00.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $408.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $337.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.72. Roku has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $425.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -486.07 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Roku will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total transaction of $222,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,462.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $7,276,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 598,509 shares of company stock worth $181,334,637 in the last ninety days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 517.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,966,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,069 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,227,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 408.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,245,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,673 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,747,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,747,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,602 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

