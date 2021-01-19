Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ROKU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.00.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $408.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of -486.07 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $337.58 and its 200 day moving average is $221.72. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $58.22 and a fifty-two week high of $425.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Roku will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steve Louden sold 77,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.44, for a total transaction of $24,072,138.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,446,048.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total value of $110,962,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,962,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 598,509 shares of company stock worth $181,334,637 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,956,000 after purchasing an additional 788,755 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,525,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,504,000 after acquiring an additional 806,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,266,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,144,000 after acquiring an additional 538,126 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Roku by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,151,000 after buying an additional 741,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Roku by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,747,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,602 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

