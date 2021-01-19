Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Analysts at Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MAXN has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $36.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.21. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $40.88.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $206.62 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.