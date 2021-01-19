Rotten Price Up 6.2% Over Last Week (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. One Rotten token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Rotten has a total market capitalization of $201,304.46 and $1,609.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rotten has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00057916 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $193.61 or 0.00547476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005598 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00042414 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.73 or 0.03909885 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00013178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00015724 BTC.

About Rotten

Rotten is a token. It launched on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 53,774,664 tokens. Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/# . Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rotten

Rotten can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotten should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rotten using one of the exchanges listed above.

