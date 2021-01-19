Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 1,815 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) received a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) price objective from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,817.09 ($23.74).

RDSB stock opened at GBX 1,409.80 ($18.42) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02. Royal Dutch Shell plc has a 12-month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,282.50 ($29.82). The stock has a market cap of £52.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,328.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,140.49.

In other news, insider Andrew Mackenzie bought 10,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 990 ($12.93) per share, with a total value of £99,475.20 ($129,964.99). Also, insider Ann Godbehere bought 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,611 ($21.05) per share, for a total transaction of £85,383 ($111,553.44).

Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

