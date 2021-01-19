Royal Helium Ltd. (RHC.V) (CVE:RHC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.74

Royal Helium Ltd. (RHC.V) (CVE:RHC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.72, with a volume of 471821 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

Separately, Cormark set a C$0.80 price target on Royal Helium Ltd. (RHC.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$63.27 million and a P/E ratio of -26.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.32.

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of helium properties. The company holds helium leases and permits in Saskatchewan, Canada. Royal Helium Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with The Saskatchewan Research Council to develop a helium facility. The company was formerly known as RHC Capital Corporation and changed its name to Royal Helium Ltd.

